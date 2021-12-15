UrduPoint.com

Ex-cricketer Michael Slater Charged With Restraining Order Breach

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Ex-cricketer Michael Slater charged with restraining order breach

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Australia Test cricketer Michael Slater was charged on Wednesday with breaching a restraining order, two months after his arrest over allegations of domestic violence.

New South Wales state police said that Slater was arrested for a second time on Wednesday morning after reports he allegedly breached the restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order or AVO.

He was taken to a Sydney police station, where he was refused bail and was due to appear in court later the same day.

The 51-year-old has been charged with contravening the restrictions set down in an AVO, using a carriage service "to menace/harass/offend" and breaching bail, police said.

It follows similar carriage service charges -- which can relate to harassment via phone or social media and stalking -- first laid after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.

Opening batsman Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement.

Related Topics

Police Australia Police Station Social Media Sydney Same Wales October Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

41 minutes ago
 Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

8 hours ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

8 hours ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

8 hours ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

8 hours ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.