Ex-cricketers disappointed on Pakistan’s defeat

Former cricketers have come out hard on the Pakistan team after their six-run defeat against India at the T20 World Cup stressing the need for a team overhaul.

Wasim Akram, former Pakistan captain, was particularly upset about the team’s failure to chase a modest target of 120, leading to their second consecutive loss.

He stressed the need for a team overhaul, accusing Mohammad Rizwan of poor judgment for attempting a big shot against Jasprit Bumrah, resulting in a crucial dismissal.

“They have been playing cricket for 10 years, and I can’t teach them. Rizwan has no game awareness. He should have known that Bumrah was given the ball to take wickets and that the wise thing would have been to play his deliveries cautiously. But Rizwan went for a big shot and lost his wicket,” Akram said on Star sports as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Akram also criticized Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman, suggesting that the players' complacency stems from believing that poor performance only affects the coaches, not themselves.

“Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat.

I can’t go and tell about the game awareness to Fakhar Zaman. Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team,” he said.

Former Skipper Waqar Younis shared similar sentiments, highlighting Rizwan’s costly mistake. "The game was in the hand, it was run-a-ball. That shot from Mohammad Rizwan was very ordinary, and when he played that shot and got out, I knew something special was going to happen because we know Bumrah and Siraj's capabilities," he said.

Former captain Shahid Afridi also expressed concerns about the atmosphere within the Pakistan cricket team after their defeat to India.

"A captain brings everyone together, either he spoils the team environment or he builds the team. Let this World Cup finish, and I will speak openly," said Afridi.

He also mentioned his close connection with fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, noting that his comments could be perceived as biased due to their family ties—Shaheen is married to Afridi's daughter.

"I have such a relationship with Shaheen (Afridi) that if I talk about him, people will say I am favoring my son-in-law," he said.