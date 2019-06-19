Former cricketers believe the road to the 2019 Cricket World Cup semis has not ended yet for Pakistan, but hard work and consecutive victories are required in the remaining four-matches of the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ):Former cricketers believe the road to the 2019 Cricket World Cup semis has not ended yet for Pakistan, but hard work and consecutive victories are required in the remaining four-matches of the extravaganza.

Former cricketer Rameez Raja said Pakistan's net run-rate is very low at the moment but can be improved if green-shirts win all remaining four-matches with huge margins.

"This is not it, the top four teams on the points table will also have to lose matches with huge margins, in order to pave way for the Pakistan team for the semi-finals," he said in his YouTube channel.

He said the task is difficult but not impossible for Pakistan, as the green-shirts play their best cricket when comes in a difficult situation.

"Forget the past, take challenges step by step at a time with positive thinking and plan strategy for the remaining matches," he said and added the players must play untied like a team and just focus on winning.

Former cricketer and coach Mohsin Hasan Khan said coach and players have a very important bond which was lacking on and off the field.

"I see no performance of players in the past series played prior to the 2019 CWC. If they would have practiced six months before the mega event than the result have been different," he said.

Mohsin said players were lacking passion, determination and discipline in all three departments batting, bowling and fielding. "If two departments would have been better it would have provided a cover to the lacking one," he said.

Citing an example, former skipper Rashid Latif said if I wanted to open a factory and needed 15 machines for the job than would have checked all the machines thoroughly.

"But when you talk about the selection of Pakistan team, 12 players are selected on merit while 3 are taken out of the blue," he said and added this is corruption.

He said when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was hunting for the coach for the national team, the name of Australian coach and former cricketer Stuart Grant Law had also appeared but he couldn't make it as was busy in his assignment with the Indian or Sri Lankan team.

"I came to know, when the board had contacted Stuart Law, he had asked for an alternate date for the interview in a week's time as was busy in some assignment," he said and added to my surprise he wasn't contacted again.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said over the 15 years, Pakistan has gone from an extra-ordinary team to become an ordinary one. "We have played pressure cricket for over 14 years and the analysis I give is knowledge based," he said.

The pacer said he was demoralized on hearing former India captain Sourav Ganguly's tweet which read Pakistan looked ordinary because of India's brilliance.

He said the yawning of skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in the high-profile match against India showed he was not fit. "We cannot even sleep before the night when thinking of such a big match the next day," he said.