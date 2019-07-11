UrduPoint.com
Ex-DG PSB Brig (R) Hamidi Passes Away

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:24 PM

Ex-DG PSB Brig (R) Hamidi passes away

Former Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Brig (retd) Abdul Hamid, alias Brig Hamidi passed away at CMH Rawalpindi on late Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Brig (retd) Abdul Hamid, alias Brig Hamidi passed away at CMH Rawalpindi on late Thursday.

He was the only Olympian, who represented the country in four Olympics for Pakistan hockey team.

He was also the captain of Pakistan hockey team, which won gold medal in 1960 Rome Olympics. He started his Olympics journey in 1948. His funeral will be held at his native city Bannu. Hamidi remained Director Army Sports, Director General, National Sports Trust, DG PSB and Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation. Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed grief and sorrow over Hamidi's death and termed it a huge loss.

In a message, she said that Hamidi's services for promotion of sports, particularly hockey would be remembered for ever. President Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar also expressed grief at Hamidi's death. He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Director General Pakistan Sports Board Arif Ibrahim, Secretary IPC Akbar Durrani also expressed sorrow over Hamidi's demise.

