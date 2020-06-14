UrduPoint.com
Ex Director Sports Lauds KP CM For Construction Badminton Hall

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Ex director sports lauds KP CM for construction Badminton Hall

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) ::Former Director Sports Gul Nar Sunday lauded the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for fulfilling his promises of the construction of a well-equipped Badminton Hall in the premises of Girls College Mardan besides taking a steps for the upgradation and beautification of Cricket Ground at Hoti, Mardan.

Talking to APP, Gul Nar, who served the sports of the country as far as promotion of female sports in the province, said the tenders of both the projects have already been opened with an initial grant of Rs 10 million by the Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir and hopefully both the projects would be completed in due course of time by facilitating the female and male players of Mardan.

Gul Nar was also the members of the Pakistan Hockey Federation Women Wing and has the credit of producing 12 female hockey players at national level from Mardan besides national and international players in other games including cricket, badminton as well.

She said the provincial government was fulfilling another promise by releasing Rs 10 million for the renovation of the women's badminton court and for the under construction cricket ground in Hoti, Mardan.

She also appreciated Ex-Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan and the current Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Secretary Sports KP, members of the Provincial Assembly from Mardan and Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir, ADC Naik Mohammad Khan, Regional Sports Officer and District Sports Officer Mardan of the Directorate General Sports KP for their support.

It is worth mentioning here that Gul Nar is also considered as pioneer of introducing female games in Mardan and thus the players regarded her the most in response to her matchless services.

