UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-England Cricket Coach Bayliss Takes Reins At Sydney Thunder

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Ex-England cricket coach Bayliss takes reins at Sydney Thunder

Sydney, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Former England coach Trevor Bayliss was appointed as the new boss at Sydney Thunder on Thursday, with the Australian saying he was excited to be heading home.

The 58-year-old, who masterminded England's one-day World Cup triumph in 2019, will coach the team for the next three Twenty20 Big Bash League seasons.

"It's great to be home and involved in New South Wales cricket," said Bayliss, who also guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles.

"The Thunder have done well over the last few years. Hopefully we can go one or two steps further this summer. To win as many matches as possible and compete in the final is my number one goal."The Thunder finished third last season.

Bayliss, the current head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, takes over from New Zealander Shane bond who stepped down in April for family reasons.

Related Topics

Cricket World Indian Premier League Sydney Hyderabad Kolkata Wales April 2019 Family From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

7 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

8 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

8 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.