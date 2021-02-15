UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-F1 Champion Alonso Leaves Hospital After Cycling Crash

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:40 PM

Ex-F1 champion Alonso leaves hospital after cycling crash

Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has left hospital after having surgery on a jaw fracture suffered in a road accident while cycling last week, his team, Alpine, announced on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has left hospital after having surgery on a jaw fracture suffered in a road accident while cycling last week, his team, Alpine, announced on Monday.

According to newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and the BBC, veteran racer Alonso was hit by a car near his home on Thursday in Lugano in Switzerland, close to the Italian border.

"After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home," said the F1 outfit, re-branded from Renault.

"He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.

"As always, thank you for your best wishes for Fernando's recovery," they added.

Alonso, who won the F1 championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006, is set to make his return to motorsport's elite level at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28. He last raced in the sport three years ago.

Testing for the new season is taking place in Bahrain between March 12-14, and Alpine said the 39-year-old was expected to take part.

Related Topics

Cycling Car Road Accident Lugano Alpine Bahrain Switzerland March Border From Best Renault

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police conducted 1,053 aerial sorties in ..

11 minutes ago

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

40 minutes ago

Supreme Court summons CEC, ECP members in Senate e ..

20 seconds ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

41 minutes ago

Turkey accuses US of siding with 'terrorists' in I ..

22 seconds ago

CDWP clears 5 projects worth of Rs 58.5 bln

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.