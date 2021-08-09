UrduPoint.com

Ex-FIFA Boss Blatter Arrives For Payment Probe Hearing

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Ex-FIFA boss Blatter arrives for payment probe hearing

Sepp Blatter, the former world football chief, arrived on Monday for final hearings with a Swiss prosecutor in a fraud probe surrounding a 2011 FIFA payment to Michel Platini

Zurich (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sepp Blatter, the former world football chief, arrived on Monday for final hearings with a Swiss prosecutor in a fraud probe surrounding a 2011 FIFA payment to Michel Platini.

Former FIFA president Blatter, 85, is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body UEFA.

"This morning, Mr. Blatter went for his hearing at the Federal prosecutor's office in Zurich," Blatter's spokesman Thomas Renggli told AFP.

The final hearing in the investigation was postponed to August due to the retired Swiss football administrator's poor health.

In March, he was convalescing in a clinic after spending two months in hospital in December and January.

Due to Blatter's condition, the hearing with a federal prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland can only last for around 90 minutes.

The hearing could therefore continue on subsequent days this week, if required.

Joseph "Sepp" Blatter became FIFA's general secretary in 1981 and the president of world football's governing body in 1998.

He was forced to stand down in 2015 and was originally banned by FIFA for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches when he authorised what prosecutors termed a "disloyal payment" to Platini -- in other words, one made in his interests rather than FIFA's.

Blatter and Platini, 66, found themselves at the centre of a Swiss investigation.

"Specifically, the criminal proceedings against Joseph Blatter are now being conducted on suspicion of fraud, breach of trust and unfaithful business management," the OAG said in a statement ahead of the hearing.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, in lengthy and complex proceedings, "the accused are questioned one last time before the investigation is concluded, and asked to comment on the results of the investigation", the OAG added.

The OAG said the presumption of innocence applied to all parties in the proceedings and it could not put a time frame on concluding the investigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Football World Business Poor FIFA Switzerland Euro January March August December Criminals 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

Hong Kong stocks start week with gains

27 seconds ago
 JKNF pays rich tributes to Shaheed Kashmiri Sheikh ..

JKNF pays rich tributes to Shaheed Kashmiri Sheikh Abdul Aziz :

32 seconds ago
 Australian Olympic Committee pays tribute to "supe ..

Australian Olympic Committee pays tribute to "superb" athletes at Tokyo Games

3 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for abolition of nuclear weapons to ..

UN chief calls for abolition of nuclear weapons to prevent scourge of war

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,492 more COVID-19 cases, 212,448 ..

S.Korea reports 1,492 more COVID-19 cases, 212,448 in total

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar hospitals record surge in corona patients ..

Peshawar hospitals record surge in corona patients

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.