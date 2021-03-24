UrduPoint.com
Ex-FIFA Officials Blatter, Valcke Suspended For Over 6 Years Over Ethics Code Violations

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:38 PM

Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke were found guilty of various violations of the organization's code of ethics and suspended from any football-related activity for six years and eight months, FIFA said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke were found guilty of various violations of the organization's code of ethics and suspended from any football-related activity for six years and eight months, FIFA said on Wednesday.

"Consequently, Messrs Blatter and Valcke have both been sanctioned with bans from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a period of six years and eight months. In addition, fines to the amount of CHF 1,000,000 [over 1$ million] have been imposed on both Messrs Blatter and Valcke," FIFA said in a statement.

The new suspension will enter into force when previous bans on FIFA officials will expire, October 8 of this year for Blatter and October 8 2025 for Valcke, FIFA added.

