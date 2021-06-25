Ex-Flyers coach Hakstol hired to guide NHL expansion Kraken

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Dave Hakstol, a former coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, was hired Thursday as head coach of the Seattle Kraken, the NHL expansion franchise that begins play next season.

The 52-year-old Canadian, who served as assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs the past two seasons, went 134-101 with 42 overtime losses as head coach of the Flyers from 2015-2018, getting fired after a 12-15-4 start into the 2018-19 campaign.

"I view it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in order to be part of something that we have an opportunity to build from the ground up," Hakstol said.

"Detail, communication is going to be very, very important, not only over the phase over the next few weeks of building the roster, but from there, it's planning on how everything fits together.

"It's a very exciting challenge. It's a very exciting opportunity." The Kraken will become the NHL's 32nd team in the 2021-22 season.

An expansion draft to stock the Seattle roster will be conducted July 21, two days before the Kraken have the second pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said he began with 50 to 100 Names on his list of coaching candidates and interviewed eight candidates, first talking to Hakstol last summer.

"We wanted someone who had been a head coach in the NHL before," Francis said. "There are so many things, learning the players, learning the teams, learning the systems and quite frankly, the pace of the NHL is unlike anything else, so we wanted someone who had been through that experience.

"When we went through the interview process, the guy we're hiring checked all those boxes continually."Hakstol served as an assistant coach for runner-up Canada at the 2019 world championships. Francis and Kraken assistant general manager Jason Botterill were both on the management group for that squad.