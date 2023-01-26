UrduPoint.com

Ex-Footballer Pique's Company Files Lawsuit With CAS Against ITF - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Kosmos, a company founded and chaired by former football player Gerard Pique, has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over unreasonable termination of a contract, Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Wednesday.

In 2018, the ITF and Kosmos reached an agreement for Pique's company to operate the Davis Cup, the largest international team competition in tennis, in exchange for $3 billion to be paid over 25 years.

After that, the format of the competition was completely changed. In January, the contract was terminated because of unfulfilled financing commitments.

Kosmos has filed a lawsuit against the ITF demanding millions of Dollars for reputational damage, the report said.

Pique finished his playing career in November 2022. He played as centre-back in the Barcelona football club. After finishing the professional career, Pique has focused on his company, Kosmos, and on personal projects.

