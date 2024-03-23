Open Menu

Ex-foreign Secretary, PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan Passes Away At 89

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Ex-foreign secretary, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan passed away on Saturday in Lahore after protracted illness. He was 89

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan passed away on Saturday in Lahore after protracted illness. He was 89.

Born in 1934, late Shaharyar Khan had joined the Foreign Service in 1957 and served till his his retirement as foreign secretary in 1994.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a statement condoled over Khan's death who "served Pakistan with great distinction both as a diplomat and Chairman PCB."

"He will be greatly missed," Dar said and prayed to Allah to grant him a higher place in Jannah and solace to his family and friends.

Foreign Office paid tribute to the ex-ambassador and high commissioner and honoured his “monumental services in protecting Pakistan’s diplomatic interests”.

In a post on X, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi said he was deeply saddened by Khan’s passing and lauded him as “one of Pakistan’s finest diplomats.”

Qazi said Khan left behind a “rich legacy of accomplishment and protecting and promoting Pakistan’s interests”.

He had earlier served as Ambassador to Jordan and France as well as High Commissioner to London.

From 1994 to 1996, he served in Rwanda as special representative to the UN Secretary General overseeing peacekeeping operations.

A passionate cricketer, Shaharyar Khan had two stints as chairman, between 2003 and 2006 and then 2014 to 2017.

Federal Interior Minister and Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi, expressing grief on passing of Khan and remembered him as "a fine administrator" who served Pakistan Cricket with "utmost dedication."

“Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country," Naqvi added.

Born in Bhopal, India, late Shaharyar Khan was the author of "The Begums of Bhopal", "The Shallow Graves of Rwanda", " Cricket: A Bridge of Peace" and " Bhopal Connections".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore United Nations Interior Minister Ishaq Dar PCB France Fine London Bhopal Rwanda 2017 Post Family

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

2 hours ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador felicitates Pakistanis on Pakistan ..

UAE Ambassador felicitates Pakistanis on Pakistan Day

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

5 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

7 hours ago
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

7 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports