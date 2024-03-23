Ex-foreign secretary, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan passed away on Saturday in Lahore after protracted illness. He was 89

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan passed away on Saturday in Lahore after protracted illness. He was 89.

Born in 1934, late Shaharyar Khan had joined the Foreign Service in 1957 and served till his his retirement as foreign secretary in 1994.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a statement condoled over Khan's death who "served Pakistan with great distinction both as a diplomat and Chairman PCB."

"He will be greatly missed," Dar said and prayed to Allah to grant him a higher place in Jannah and solace to his family and friends.

Foreign Office paid tribute to the ex-ambassador and high commissioner and honoured his “monumental services in protecting Pakistan’s diplomatic interests”.

In a post on X, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi said he was deeply saddened by Khan’s passing and lauded him as “one of Pakistan’s finest diplomats.”

Qazi said Khan left behind a “rich legacy of accomplishment and protecting and promoting Pakistan’s interests”.

He had earlier served as Ambassador to Jordan and France as well as High Commissioner to London.

From 1994 to 1996, he served in Rwanda as special representative to the UN Secretary General overseeing peacekeeping operations.

A passionate cricketer, Shaharyar Khan had two stints as chairman, between 2003 and 2006 and then 2014 to 2017.

Federal Interior Minister and Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi, expressing grief on passing of Khan and remembered him as "a fine administrator" who served Pakistan Cricket with "utmost dedication."

“Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country," Naqvi added.

Born in Bhopal, India, late Shaharyar Khan was the author of "The Begums of Bhopal", "The Shallow Graves of Rwanda", " Cricket: A Bridge of Peace" and " Bhopal Connections".