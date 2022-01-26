Ex-Formula One team boss Briatore cleared of tax evasion

Italian tycoon Flavio Briatore, former boss of the Benetton and Renault F1 racing teams, was cleared Wednesday of tax evasion in a long-running case in which his yacht was seized and sold

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Italian tycoon Flavio Briatore, former boss of the Benetton and Renault F1 racing teams, was cleared Wednesday of tax evasion in a long-running case in which his yacht was seized and sold.

Twelve years after proceedings began, the court of appeal in Genoa definitively quashed a 18-month jail term imposed in 2018.

Briatore was convicted of not paying 3.6 million Euros ($4.06 million) of VAT on his luxury yacht and dodging 800,000 euros of fuel duties between 2006 and 2010.

The judges on Wednesday also revoked the confiscation of his 63-metre (206-foot) yacht.

Investigators had contested Briatore's claims that he merely rented the yacht from a company registered in the Virgin Islands.

They said he was the owner of the company -- and by extension -- owner of the yacht.

The boat, estimated at 20 million euros, was sold at auction by the state in early 2021 to former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The question now is whether Briatore will gain compensation for his loss.

"Today, after 12 years and six trials, my innocence has finally been recognised. A real ordeal has happily ended," he told the Adnkronos agency.