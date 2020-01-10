UrduPoint.com
Ex-France Hooker Bonfils Calls Time On Injury-hit Career

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

Ex-France hooker Remi Bonfils, 31, has retired on the advice of his doctors, ending his 10-year career at Top 14 club Stade Francais

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ex-France hooker Remi Bonfils, 31, has retired on the advice of his doctors, ending his 10-year career at Top 14 club Stade Francais.

Bonfils was called up twice for France during their 2016 tour of Argentina, but injury blighted his international prospects.

Bonfils joined Stade in 2007 and played 162 games for the Paris club, but has only been free of injury for three appearances this season.

The player is retiring "after taking medical advice", the club said of Bonfils, who helped Stade win the 2015 French championship and the European Challenge Cup two years later.

