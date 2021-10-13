UrduPoint.com

Ex-France No.8 Picamoles Retiring At End Of Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ex-France No.8 Picamoles retiring at end of season

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Former France and Bordeaux-Begles No.8 Louis Picamoles will retire at the end of the Top 14 season, he announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Picamoles, who earned the last of his 82 France caps at the 2019 World Cup, won the 2010 European Cup with Toulouse and the Top 14 titles in 2011 and 2012.

He said in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe that he told Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios of his decision a few days ago.

"The coach told me 'I think you're doing well', but I don't want to risk playing one season too many.

He understood. I'll be 36 in February, my body and my head are telling me it's time," said Picamoles.

The back-rower began his career with Montpellier before joining Toulouse in 2009. He signed a three-year deal with Northampton in 2016 but returned to Montpellier after just one season in England.

Picamoles moved to Bordeaux in March.

He appeared for France at three World Cups, in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

