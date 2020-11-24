UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-France Rugby International Christophe Dominici Found Dead At 48

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:24 PM

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici found dead at 48

Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police and other sources said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Former French rugby international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the age of 48 in a park near Paris, police and other sources said Tuesday.

Dominici, who played 67 times for France, was seen by a witness jumping from a disused building in the Saint-Cloud park, police said.

The diminutive Dominici -- he was 1.72m and 82kg -- scored 25 tries in 67 Tests for France, including eight tries across three World Cups.

His greatest moment, arguably, came in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand when his second-half try, skating down the left touchline, sparked a remarkable comeback from the French who went on to seal their place in the final.

Dominici also enjoyed a glittering club career, first with Toulon, where he was born, and then at Stade Francais with whom he won the French championship five times.

He returned to the public eye in the summer when he fronted an Emirates-based bid to take over Beziers rugby club which petered out when a financial investigation was made into its efficacy.

In his 2007 autobiography, Dominici admitted he had suffered severe bouts of depression following a personal loss and that he had been abused as a child.

Related Topics

Dead World Police France Toulon Beziers Paris Turkish Lira From Depression New Zealand

Recent Stories

Health Card to be introduced in Balochistan for pr ..

2 minutes ago

SAPM urges PPP leaders to resolve issues of Sindh ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for Greater Efforts to Establish Pe ..

3 minutes ago

DP World - UAE Region gains recognition for remark ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry boosts ..

11 minutes ago

Ukraine Denies Hungarian Official Entry Over Inter ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.