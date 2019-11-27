UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Germany Coach Klinsmann Takes Charge At Hertha Berlin

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

Ex-Germany coach Klinsmann takes charge at Hertha Berlin

Former Germany and United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann has taken over as head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, the club announced Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Germany and United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann has taken over as head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, the club announced Wednesday.

Former Hertha boss Ante Covic, who only took charge in July after six years coaching the reserves, has been dismissed after Sunday's 4-0 thrashing at mid-table Augsburg, the club's fourth straight league defeat.

The 55-year-old Klinsmann, a former European and world champion with Germany, was appointed to Hertha's supervisory board at the start of November and takes over with the club just above the relegation zone.

Klinsmann, a former Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan striker, won the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European championships with Germany, making 108 appearances and scoring 47 goals for die Mannschaft.

He was head coach of Germany from 2004 until the 2006 World Cup, when the hosts reached the semi-finals under his stewardship.

He briefly coached Bayern from 2008 until 2009, but was then made head coach of the United States team from 2011 until 2016, guiding them to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Klinsmann's first game in charge of Hertha will be Saturday's home game against Borussia Dortmund at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Related Topics

World Germany Augsburg Berlin Brazil United States July November Sunday 2016 Olympics From Bayern Coach Tottenham Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Сhina Against US Missile Deployment in Asia-Pacif ..

5 minutes ago

German Culture Minister Plans Museum Security Conf ..

5 minutes ago

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

21 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Professional Dialogue for Prev ..

5 minutes ago

UN investigative team for IS crimes in Iraq fully ..

5 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.