Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:22 PM

The defense lawyers of ex-head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF, now World Athletics), Lamine Diack of Senegal, said that they would appeal the ruling of the Paris court, which found him guilty of corruption

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The defense lawyers of ex-head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF, now World Athletics), Lamine Diack of Senegal, said that they would appeal the ruling of the Paris court, which found him guilty of corruption.

Earlier in the day, Diack, 87, was found guilty in the case of concealing positive doping tests of Russian athletes and was sentenced to four years in prison, two of them suspended, as well as to a fine of 500,000 Euros.

Diack was found guilty, in particular, of active and passive corruption, abuse of trust.

"We have just learned the decision. We immediately want to announce that Mr. Diack's defense will appeal this decision. This decision is unfair and inhumane," lawyer Simon Ndiaye told reporters after the verdict was announced.

"It is unfair, because we see that the court tried to make a politically correct decision ... None of the arguments brought by the defense were heard," he stressed.

