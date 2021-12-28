UrduPoint.com

Ex India Cricket Captain Ganguly Hospitalised With Covid

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:32 PM

Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, a senior doctor said Tuesday

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, a senior doctor said Tuesday.

Ganguly, who underwent minor heart surgery in January, was admitted on Monday suffering from a mild fever, a senior doctor of the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said.

"His condition is stable. There is no cause for alarm at the moment," the medic told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Ganguly has been advised by a team of medical experts of the hospital because of some pre-existing health condition.

" The India Today news website reported that his samples had been sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether he had contracted the Omicron variant or not.

The 49-year-old, one of India's most popular players ever and who now heads the country's cricket board, was admitted to hospital twice in early 2021 with chest pain and underwent an angioplasty.

India, which suffered a devastating Covid wave in April, has so far confirmed around 650 Omicron infections and several states have imposed restrictions on gatherings.

