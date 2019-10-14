UrduPoint.com
Ex-India Skipper Ganguly Poised To Become Cricket Board Chief

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:11 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is poised to take over as the president of the country's cricket board as nominations close Monday for elections to the game's wealthiest and most powerful body.

Ganguly, 47, emerged as the only candidate for the top post after a meeting in Mumbai on Sunday, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told AFP.

One of the most successful national captains in the sport, Ganguly retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs.

Last month he was re-elected president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Brijesh Patel, a former India batsman and experienced administrator, is likely to become chairman of the Indian Premier League, the board's lucrative Twenty20 competition.

Jay Shah, son of India's home minister Amit Shah, is tipped for the secretary's post.

Monday is the last day for filing nominations before BCCI elections are held on October 23.

