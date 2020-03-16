Former international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam Monday elected as president and Arif Khan as secretary general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association in an election meeting held here at PUTA Hall, University Campus

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Former international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam Monday elected as president and Arif Khan as secretary general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association in an election meeting held here at PUTA Hall, University Campus.

President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah and President Pakistan Handball Federation Ch Muhammad Shafique specially attended the meeting alongside representatives from all affiliated districts including districts of the merged tribal areas. Javed Ahmad Gul, general secretary of the Pakistan Handball Federation, Syed Kamal, KP Olympic Association representative, DSO Suleman, Pakistan sports board representative, Saqa, representative of the Pakistan Handball Federation Women's Wing were present and witnessed the election process as observers.

Besides Bahre Karam and Muhammad Arif the other elected office-bearers are Noorzada, Senior Vice President, Bashir Ahmad, Joint Secretary, Sajjad Khan Treasurer and Imran Khan Press Secretary. The Vice Presidents including Safdar Khan, Miss Huma, Mohammad Anwar, Noor Sher, Mohammad Iqbal and Khalid Zaman.

Executive Council members comprising Farooq Hussain, Abdul Rashid, Samina, Adalat Khan, Ghulam Farooq, Arshad Hussain and Mohammad Imran.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has immense talent for the sport. President of Pakistan Handball Federation Chaudhry Shafiq said that the federation will provide all possible technical facilities including best coaching in the game. He also appreciated the services of out going President Farooq Hussain and Secretary Noorzada Khan for their untiring efforts they have made for the promotion of Handball Game in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ch Muhammad Shafique congratulated Bahre Karam and other office-bearers for being elected unopposed for the next four years term. The newly elected President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association Bahre Karam Khan said that he would work hard to promote and develop the game of handball and would take all the districts together. He also lauded the support extended by the President KP Olympic Association, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak and President Pakistan Handball Federation Ch. Muhammad Shafique for extended all support to the association in KP.