UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Juve Striker And 1968 European Champion Anastasi Dies, Aged 71

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Ex-Juve striker and 1968 European champion Anastasi dies, aged 71

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Juventus striker Pietro Anastasi, who scored in Italy's 1968 European Championship final victory over Yugoslavia, has died at the age of 71, the Turin club announced Friday.

"Today is a sad day for Juventus, Italian football and for all those who knew him.

Pietro Anastasi has left us at the age of 71," said the Italian champions in a statement.

Anastasi spent eight seasons with Juventus, playing in three league title winning teams.

He scored 130 goals in 303 games during his stay before moving on to Inter Milan, Ascoli and Lugano where he ended his career in 1982.

Anastasi played 25 times for Italy and scored in the 2-0 victory over Yugoslavia in the 1968 European Championship final.

Related Topics

Football Died Turin Lugano Italy All Juventus Inter Milan Sad

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

9 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

9 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

9 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

9 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

10 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.