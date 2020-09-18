UrduPoint.com
Ex-Juve Striker Higuain Signs With Inter Miami: Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain has signed with David Beckham's Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, the club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old joins former Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi at the Florida team after leaving the Serie A champion, and will play in the same league as his older brother Federico, who is now with D.C. United.

