UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Liverpool Boss Rodgers Hails 'incredible Moment' In Club's History

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:19 AM

Ex-Liverpool boss Rodgers hails 'incredible moment' in club's history

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his successor Jurgen Klopp's achievement in securing the club's first league title in 30 years as "an incredible moment in their history".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his successor Jurgen Klopp's achievement in securing the club's first league title in 30 years as "an incredible moment in their history".

The 47-year-old Leicester manager saw his Liverpool team lose out by just two points to Manchester City in the 2013/14 season.

Rodgers said he knew how much the Premier League title would mean to the supporters and was delighted for them.

The former Celtic boss said he had texted Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson and the club owners.

"Having witnessed it first-hand (being Liverpool boss), it's an incredible moment in their history," Rodgers said ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

"Having felt it while I was there, the desire for it, I'm delighted for Jurgen, and in particular these last few years going so close.

"I'm delighted for Jordan Henderson, and for the supporters.

"Wherever you travel in the world as Liverpool manager, they are there in their thousands. I'm pleased for the owners too. They came into it new, they're fantastic owners."

Related Topics

World Liverpool Leicester Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Over 9% of Russians Took Part in 1st Day of Vote o ..

2 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.