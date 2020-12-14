Ex-Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dead at 73: former French clubs

Gerard Houllier, the French coach who won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup treble with Liverpool, has died aged 73, two of his former clubs said Monday

Paris Saint-Germain and Lens confirmed the death of Houllier, who managed Liverpool from 1998 to 2004.

He was also in charge of the French national team from 1992 to 1993, overseeing their failure to qualify for the 1994 finals in the United States.