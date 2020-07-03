UrduPoint.com
Ex-Liverpool Striker Milan Baros Set To Retire At 38

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:37 PM

Ex-Liverpool striker Milan Baros set to retire at 38

Former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Czech Republic striker Milan Baros said Friday he would call time on his playing career at the end of the season

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Former Liverpool, Aston Villa and Czech Republic striker Milan Baros said Friday he would call time on his playing career at the end of the season.

"My head would like to go on, but the body has said stop," the 38-year-old Baros said on Banik Ostrava's club website.

"I've had health issues for a long time and the body doesn't simply work the way it used to and the way I need," he added, complaining about his Achilles tendons.

Baros, who also played for Portsmouth, Lyon and Galatasaray, rose to prominence at Euro 2004, a tournament which he finished as the top scorer.

Baros won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and ended his international career after Euro 2012, having scored 41 goals in 93 games for the Czech Republic.

