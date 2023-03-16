Ex-MPA inaugurates Benazir Dynamic Registry Center

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Deputy General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former MPA Malik Tamash Khan Thursday inaugurated Benazir Dynamic Registry Center under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Tehsil Shalam.

Talking to the media Malik Tamash Khan said that 7 Benazir Dynamic Registry Centers have been built in Peshawar district and currently hundreds of families are being given scholarships under the Benazir Income Support Program and the registration process has started in the Benazir Dynamic Registry Centers.

Malik Tamash Khan said that the government has set aside more than 78 billion for the next installment of the Benazir Sponsorship and the Annual Budget is 252 billion rupees.

Benazir Income Support Program will move forward according to the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said. The government of the Pakistan People Party provided economic assistance to millions of families by providing income support.

The program was criticized by the political opponents of the time, although the Benazir Income Support Program has been praised in the United Nations as a result of the disastrous decisions of the previous rulers, Pakistan has not been able to stabilize.

He said due to present inflation, the families are facing hardship but the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program has been helping in the financial needs of the needy people.

Malik Tamash Khan said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has increased the quarterly installment of the program by 25 percent. Poor people are the party strength and prosperity of people is our manifesto. Benazir Income Support Program was part of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision and manifesto, Ex-MPA Malik Tamash Khan concluded.

On this occasion, General Secretary of District Peshawar Khalid Khan Secretary Information Peshawar Division Tariq Rahim PK 70 President Nazim Shahid Khan, Kifayat Khan, Faizur Rahman Kaka and other senior officials and workers were also present on this occasion.