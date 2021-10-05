UrduPoint.com

Ex-NBA Champion Pau Gasol Makes 'difficult Decision' To Retire

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Ex-NBA champion Pau Gasol makes 'difficult decision' to retire

Double NBA winner and Europe's most succesful basketballer Pau Gasol said on Tuesday he had made the 'difficult decision' to finally retire, but at 41 was at ease with his choice

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Double NBA winner and Europe's most succesful basketballer Pau Gasol said on Tuesday he had made the 'difficult decision' to finally retire, but at 41 was at ease with his choice.

Centre Gasol, the older brother of Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, won the competition in 2009 as well as a year later during his time at the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2019 he suffered a foot injury which threatened to end his career earlier than planned.

"It is a difficult decision. As you can imagine, it is difficult, after so many years, but it is a considered decision, you have to change gear a little, and know how to enjoy it," Gasol told reporters at a press conference in Barcelona.

"I wanted to end up playing and enjoying myself, not on crutches and with operations," he added.

He was a six-time NBA All-Star after being named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2002.

For Spain, Gasol, who also had spells with the Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks, claimed two Olympic silver medals and a bronze as well as three EuroBasket crowns.

His last international appearance came at this summer's Games in Tokyo during the quarter-final defeat to the US.

He finished his club career with a Liga ACB title in Spain in June while with hometown club Barcelona but failed to clinch the EuroLeague.

"I am thankful to all. Having won one more league with Barca," he said.

Related Topics

Europe Threatened San Antonio Los Angeles Tokyo Barcelona Memphis Milwaukee Chicago Spain June 2019 Silver Olympics Bronze All

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed about outcomes of &#039;A ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed about outcomes of &#039;Ajman Attraction Index&#039;

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS I ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS International at Expo 2020

25 minutes ago
 RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaint ..

Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaints from free zones

25 minutes ago
 UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for block ..

UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for blockbuster interim title bout at A ..

25 minutes ago
 Cantt local govt representatives take oath

Cantt local govt representatives take oath

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.