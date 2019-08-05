UrduPoint.com
Ex-New Zealand Star McCullum Calls Time On Career

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:47 PM

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum announced on Monday he would retire from cricket at the end of the ongoing GT20 tournament in Canada

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum announced on Monday he would retire from cricket at the end of the ongoing GT20 tournament in Canada.

One of the most hard-hitting batsmen of his generation, the 37-year-old McCullum skippered New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final, where they were beaten by Australia.

He also won plaudits for the aggressive yet sporting way in which he captained his country, before quitting international duty in 2016 after his 101st Test match.

McCullum has spent the past few years playing in T20 competitions across the globe, his final stint coming with the Toronto Nationals.

"It is with pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket following the conclusion of the GT20 in Canada," McCullum wrote on social media.

"As much as I am proud of what I've achieved in my 20 year professional career - more than I could ever have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months.""I look back with pride over the way I've played the game and what I've achieved... I can leave the game knowing I left no stone unturned," he added.

"It's been one hell of a ride but I've always maintained that all good things must come to an end."

