Ex-NFL Player Sentenced to 3 Years for COVID-19 Fraud - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) A former National Football League (NFL) player was sentenced to 37 months in Federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million through a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"According to court documents, Joshua J. Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, Florida, a former NFL player, pleaded guilty on June 9 in the Southern District of Florida to conspiracy to commit wire fraud," the release said on Friday.

Bellamy also sought PPP loans on behalf of his family members and close associates and admitted that he paid more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application, the release said.

"As part of the fraud scheme, Bellamy obtained a PPP loan of $1,246,565 for his company, Drip Entertainment using falsified documents and false information. Bellamy admitted to using the PPP loan proceeds on personal items, such as jewelry, and a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino," the release added.

In addition to his prison sentence, Bellamy was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $1,246,565 in restitution and $1,246,565 in forfeiture, according to the release.