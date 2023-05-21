Ex-Olympians want players to be well-resourced as per international standards

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :With rapid changes taking place in international hockey, Pakistan's hockey legends believes there was need to educate players with modern techniques and skills, as to bring the national game back on track.

There were times when Pakistan was the most successful team in World Cups, Olympics and Champions Trophy with winning four World Cups in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994. Pakistan also has three gold medals in Olympic Games field hockey tournaments in Rome 1960, Mexico City 1968 and Los Angeles 1984.

Then the downfall began and an always-winning team that played all World Cup editions, could not qualify for 2014 and 2023 mega events.

Star Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh pleads to blend young players with experienced hands for forming a squad that owns the potential to beat any team in the world.

"Players need to improve their movements and points marking in the D area. They should avoid counterattacks and improve the conversion of penalty corners. If we get three to four penalty corners at least two must be utilized," Shahnaz told APP.

"We need to strongly work on all these things if we want to improve our game. Our players must play with unity and avoid individual point scoring in any game," he commented.

At present, the Pakistan national hockey team holds the 16th spot in International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings. Further suggesting measures for improvement, he said, there were around 28 education Boards in the country with hundreds of schools affiliated with each board.

"Therefore, if each government school is allowed to participate in tournaments, the total number of participating teams would be in hundreds.

This practice would be a sort of talent hunt bringing new players to the national squad." He also suggested designated hockey fields to promote the game as he recalled, "in our times plentiful of national and district tournaments were held annually for improvement of players mental and physical strength." "Then there were different departments, offering jobs to players. But, rapid changes in the hockey setup affected the game badly," he said.

Meanwhile, legendary hockey player and Olympian Shehbaz Ahmed Senior emphasised the need to educate players with modern techniques and skills and provide them jobs that would help in bringing the national game back on track with proper planning from the grassroots to the top level.

"There is also a need to build four to five hockey centres in the country directly operated under the federation," he said.

"Youth must be spotted from grassroots, educated and fed properly and trained at these centres according to international standards." Shahbaz further pleaded that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) must have a proper annual budget. "Every time we have to request for grants to participate in national and international championships or preparation of training camps abroad." He said, "Young players must also be offered regular jobs as was happening during our times when all players had jobs in different departments."Shahbaz advocated organizing Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) as he believes it would prove a key step towards reviving the national game. "Besides providing financial support to PHF, the league will help explore new talent for regaining our lost glory," he said.

