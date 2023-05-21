UrduPoint.com

Ex-Olympians Want Players To Be Well-resourced As Per International Standards

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Ex-Olympians want players to be well-resourced as per international standards

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :With rapid changes taking place in international hockey, Pakistan's hockey legends believes there was need to educate players with modern techniques and skills, as to bring the national game back on track.

There were times when Pakistan was the most successful team in World Cups, Olympics and Champions Trophy with winning four World Cups in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994. Pakistan also has three gold medals in Olympic Games field hockey tournaments in Rome 1960, Mexico City 1968 and Los Angeles 1984.

Then the downfall began and an always-winning team that played all World Cup editions, could not qualify for 2014 and 2023 mega events.

Star Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh pleads to blend young players with experienced hands for forming a squad that owns the potential to beat any team in the world.

"Players need to improve their movements and points marking in the D area. They should avoid counterattacks and improve the conversion of penalty corners. If we get three to four penalty corners at least two must be utilized," Shahnaz told APP.

"We need to strongly work on all these things if we want to improve our game. Our players must play with unity and avoid individual point scoring in any game," he commented.

At present, the Pakistan national hockey team holds the 16th spot in International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings. Further suggesting measures for improvement, he said, there were around 28 education Boards in the country with hundreds of schools affiliated with each board.

"Therefore, if each government school is allowed to participate in tournaments, the total number of participating teams would be in hundreds.

This practice would be a sort of talent hunt bringing new players to the national squad." He also suggested designated hockey fields to promote the game as he recalled, "in our times plentiful of national and district tournaments were held annually for improvement of players mental and physical strength." "Then there were different departments, offering jobs to players. But, rapid changes in the hockey setup affected the game badly," he said.

Meanwhile, legendary hockey player and Olympian Shehbaz Ahmed Senior emphasised the need to educate players with modern techniques and skills and provide them jobs that would help in bringing the national game back on track with proper planning from the grassroots to the top level.

"There is also a need to build four to five hockey centres in the country directly operated under the federation," he said.

"Youth must be spotted from grassroots, educated and fed properly and trained at these centres according to international standards." Shahbaz further pleaded that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) must have a proper annual budget. "Every time we have to request for grants to participate in national and international championships or preparation of training camps abroad." He said, "Young players must also be offered regular jobs as was happening during our times when all players had jobs in different departments."Shahbaz advocated organizing Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) as he believes it would prove a key step towards reviving the national game. "Besides providing financial support to PHF, the league will help explore new talent for regaining our lost glory," he said.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Education Budget Young Los Angeles Rome Mexico City Gold Olympics All From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

11 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

12 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.