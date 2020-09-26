UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex Pak Umpires Want Standard Of Umpiring To Be Improved In Country

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:47 PM

Ex Pak umpires want standard of umpiring to be improved in country

Former Pakistani umpires believed the standard of umpiring in the country needs to be improved saying a person of a cricketing background, can become a good umpire

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ):Former Pakistani umpires believed the standard of umpiring in the country needs to be improved saying a person of a cricketing background, can become a good umpire.

Former Pakistani umpire, Asad Rauf compared the umpiring standards in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The standard of umpiring in PSL needs to be improved as well because poor umpiring can easily ruin a tournament. For instance, if you remember the first few seasons of IPL, fans and even team captains complained about umpiring which is why steps were taken to improve it. Even umpires were called from Pakistan, despite strained relations between the two countries, because of our correct decisions on the field. Pakistani umpires were instrumental to IPL's success," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Rauf as saying.

"Umpiring is not an easy job by any stretch of the imagination. The standard of umpiring in Pakistan has gone down because of a variety of reasons, which includes lack of monetary incentives and absence of technical people for the role," he added.

Meanwhile, Former Pakistani umpire Nadeem Ghauri stressed on the importance of cricketers taking up umpiring. "I think umpiring is easier now, especially because of increased use of technology better facilities. Also, I feel that if a person has a cricketing background, he can go on to become a good umpire. I played 19-20 years of first-class cricket and that gave me a lot of confidence, when I was umpiring on the field," said Ghauri.

"We aren't seeing many Pakistani umpires being recognised by the ICC, which is disappointing. After me, Aleem Dar and Asad Rauf, at least two to three more umpires should have part of ICC Elite Umpiring pane," he said.

Rauf also questioned Pakistan team's use of Decision Review System (DRS) during international matches. "Pakistan have not used DRS properly because of lack of knowledge. There is only a limited number of reviews available and that too are not utilised efficiently. You can't just use them because the bowlers are desperate for wickets. Top teams like Australia, who have hired the services of Simon Taufel in the past, educate their players about how to use DRS and we should do the same." Ghauri, who was banned for four years in 2013 over an alleged corruption case, and Rauf, who was banned for five years by BCCI on charges of corruption and misconduct in 2016, also opened up on their respective cases.

"That incident in IPL was blown out of proportion and the local police did not any concrete evidence against me. The Mumbai court called me for a hearing but I was unable to go due to visa issues, which resulted in a one-sided judgment against me," said Rauf.

"I was banned over a Skype conversation but the content of that correspondence never materialised on the field. ICC referred my case to PCB and the latter banned me four years. I even appealed but that was also rejected," said Ghauri.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Cricket Mumbai Corruption Police ICC Technology Australia Poor PCB Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League Job Same Visa 2016 From Top Court

Recent Stories

Cricket without fans is incomplete but blessing in ..

11 minutes ago

60th death anniversary of I. I. Chundrigar was obs ..

4 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders hail PM Imran Khan's address at 7 ..

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation Probing ..

4 minutes ago

Of The People’s Council Of Turkmenistan Was Held ..

28 minutes ago

Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Moscow 3.7 Times Lower T ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.