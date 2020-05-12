UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Real Madrid Signing Congo Detained In Drug Bust: Source

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ex-Real Madrid signing Congo detained in drug bust: source

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Former Colombian international Edwin Congo, a one-time Real Madrid signing, was detained in a drugs bust in Madrid on Tuesday, police sources told AFP.

Ten people were detained in a police operation concerning a cocaine trafficking network but Congo, 43, was released after making a statement.

The former international striker Congo joined Madrid in 1999 but never made it into the first team, enjoying relative success after moving on to Levante in 2002.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Madrid Congo Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

32 minutes ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

32 minutes ago

UAE efficiently manages COVID-19, builds healthcar ..

1 hour ago

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

1 hour ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.