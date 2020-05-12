Ex-Real Madrid signing Congo detained in drug bust: source

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Former Colombian international Edwin Congo, a one-time Real Madrid signing, was detained in a drugs bust in Madrid on Tuesday, police sources told AFP.

Ten people were detained in a police operation concerning a cocaine trafficking network but Congo, 43, was released after making a statement.

The former international striker Congo joined Madrid in 1999 but never made it into the first team, enjoying relative success after moving on to Levante in 2002.