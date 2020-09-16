UrduPoint.com
Ex-RusAF Chief Balakhnichev Intends To Appeal Prison Term Ruled By Paris Court

Former head of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) and former treasurer of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF, now World Athletics), Valentin Balakhnichev, said that he did not agree with the decision of the Paris court and intends to appeal the ruling at higher judicial authorities

The Paris court sentenced Balakhnichev to three years in prison on the case of concealing positive doping tests of Russian athletes.

"I was deprived of the legal right to defend myself, they said that I did not cooperate with the investigation, with which I categorically disagreed. I intend to appeal to this decision in higher instances," Balakhnichev told Sputnik by phone.

More Stories From Sports

