Ex-Ryder Cup Player Gordon Brand Jr Dies Aged 60

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:18 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Two-time Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr has died at the age of 60, the European Senior Tour announced on Thursday.

The Scot, who turned professional in 1981, won eight titles on the European Tour, the last of them in 1993, and was part of the European Ryder Cup team in 1987 and 1989.

The 1987 triumph represented a historic first victory for Europe on American soil at Muirfield Village in Ohio, while the cup was retained after a 14-14 tie at the Belfry two years later.

A tweet from the European Senior Tour said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."Sam Torrance, Brand's Ryder Cup playing partner at the Belfry, said on Twitter: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr -- one of my dearest friends for over 40 years. I will miss you RIP."Brand won two senior tour titles and made his most recent appearance at the Swiss Open last month.

