Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg was sentenced to supervision for a year on Thursday, avoiding a jail term after admitting he had abused his estranged wife over the course of five years.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of his ex-partner, Gillian Hogg, when he appeared in court in Scotland on November 4.

He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking Gillian Hogg's movements and sending her messages that were alarming and distressing in nature.

Sheriff Peter Paterson sentenced Hogg to a community payback order with one year of supervision when he appeared at the court for sentencing on Thursday.

He also imposed another non-harassment order barring Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, from approaching or contacting Gillian Hogg for five years, mirroring one imposed last month.

Paterson told Hogg the sentence was an "alternative to custody".

Hogg made no comment as he left court accompanied by his parents.

He had already been banned from approaching or contacting Gillian Hogg for five years in December after he admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting her in June, when one night she received 28 texts from him.

The court was previously told Hogg was in the process of a divorce.

It heard he had berated Gillian Hogg for "not being fun" after going on drinking binges with his colleagues, and once sent her more than 200 text messages in the space of a few hours, which prompted a panic attack.

Lynne Barrie, procurator fiscal (prosecutor) for the case, said Thursday: "No-one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner.

"The trauma suffered by victims -- and children who witness these crimes -- is significant. I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it."

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Jade Wardell said: "Domestic abuse in any form is completely unacceptable.

"Without the victim coming forward and reporting these incidents to us, we would not have been able to ensure that Hogg faces the consequences."

Hogg, one of Scotland's all-time leading try scorers, won his final cap in March 2023 and also represented the British and Irish Lions.

He retired from professional rugby in July 2023 but returned ahead of the current European season after signing for Montpellier on a two-year contract.