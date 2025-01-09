Ex-Scotland Rugby Captain Hogg Spared Jail After Admitting He Abused Wife
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2025 | 08:13 PM
Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg was sentenced to supervision for a year on Thursday, avoiding a jail term after admitting he had abused his estranged wife over the course of five years
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg was sentenced to supervision for a year on Thursday, avoiding a jail term after admitting he had abused his estranged wife over the course of five years.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of his ex-partner, Gillian Hogg, when he appeared in court in Scotland on November 4.
He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking Gillian Hogg's movements and sending her messages that were alarming and distressing in nature.
Sheriff Peter Paterson sentenced Hogg to a community payback order with one year of supervision when he appeared at the court for sentencing on Thursday.
He also imposed another non-harassment order barring Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, from approaching or contacting Gillian Hogg for five years, mirroring one imposed last month.
Paterson told Hogg the sentence was an "alternative to custody".
Hogg made no comment as he left court accompanied by his parents.
He had already been banned from approaching or contacting Gillian Hogg for five years in December after he admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting her in June, when one night she received 28 texts from him.
The court was previously told Hogg was in the process of a divorce.
It heard he had berated Gillian Hogg for "not being fun" after going on drinking binges with his colleagues, and once sent her more than 200 text messages in the space of a few hours, which prompted a panic attack.
Lynne Barrie, procurator fiscal (prosecutor) for the case, said Thursday: "No-one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner.
"The trauma suffered by victims -- and children who witness these crimes -- is significant. I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to come forward and report it."
Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Jade Wardell said: "Domestic abuse in any form is completely unacceptable.
"Without the victim coming forward and reporting these incidents to us, we would not have been able to ensure that Hogg faces the consequences."
Hogg, one of Scotland's all-time leading try scorers, won his final cap in March 2023 and also represented the British and Irish Lions.
He retired from professional rugby in July 2023 but returned ahead of the current European season after signing for Montpellier on a two-year contract.
Recent Stories
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife
MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT launch
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides
345 people held for power theft this year
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..
Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead
Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon
More Stories From Sports
-
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife1 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan praises remarkable perfo ..1 hour ago
-
NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak1 hour ago
-
ICC delegation visits National Bank Stadium to assess Champions Trophy preparations1 hour ago
-
PCB unveils domestic cricket schedule for 2025 season2 hours ago
-
PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's young squash prodigies receive warm welcome2 hours ago
-
Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council20 hours ago
-
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source20 hours ago
-
West Ham sack manager Lopetegui with Potter expected to take over21 hours ago
-
KP Sports' Minister, chairman PA body visits Arbab Niaz Stadium24 hours ago
-
PCB moves ODI tri-series against NZ, SA to Gaddafi, NBP stadiums24 hours ago