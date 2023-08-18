Ex-Secretary DCA Dir Upper, sports circles hail election of Amir Nawab as President RCA

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Ex-Secretary District Cricket Association (DCA) Dir Upper, winner of gold medal in 2016 Pakistan Cup Mukhtiar Hussain and the entire cricketing circles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday hailed Amir Nawab Sajjad and Ali Khan for their election as President and Secretary of Regional Cricket Association (RCA) Abbottabad, respectively.

A notification to this affect was issued by Pakistan Cricket Board the other day, soon after the election was conducted by Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mehmood Iqbal Khakwani with the member of governing body of former Pakistan Cricket Board Amir Nawab, by taking all 14 votes out of total 19 valid votes.

It is worth mentioning here that Regional Cricket Association Abbottabad has total of 21 votes, out of which one vote was canceled due to the submission of a fake degree with five members, having voting right, decided to abstain.

The vote of the President of Abbottabad Cricket Association Abid Khan was declared ineligible because of the submission of fake degree while the vote of Rashid Ur Rehman, who participated in the Local Government Election in 2021, was DE notified, and the rest of five voters boycotted from the election, however, among them two of them were Amir Nawab's supporters.

Talking to APP, Amir Nawab said that he believed in serving the cricket and the youth associated with this game of the entire province like he had been rendered the same when he was the member of the Governing Board of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Regional Cricket Association Abbottabad has seven affiliated districts including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Buner, Dir Upper with each district having three votes each of the President, Secretary and Treasurer.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are three regional cricket associations setup including Peshawar, Abbottabad and Fata. Both Peshawar and Fata completed their governing board members' tremor and now it is a good chance for Amir Nawab to be a member of the BoG of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He said there is lot of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that is why Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got the honor of winning all national Cups of the various formats held under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket Board including U13, U16, U19, Pakistan Cup, and Quaid-e-Trophy for three times, National Inter-District Club Championship etc.

He said that if the players were properly facilitated, they would show better results in the future. "We worked hard earlier even when I was the member of the BoG of the Pakistan Cricket Board besides establishing cricketing academies from where players are coming up to the national level," Amir Nawab said.

He said after the election, we are duty bound to serve all players hailing from different districts besides developing cricket at the grassroots level. He said performance base selection is the main tool bringing genuine talent to various forms of cricket, both at the domestic and international levels.

Amir Nawab said without the support of all the elected district representatives, one could not work successfully so together we could serve in a more appropriate manner under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board.