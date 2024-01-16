Open Menu

Ex-skipper Nida Dar Part Of Female Umpires Induction Course

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2024 | 09:14 PM

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

Pakistan women’s team former captain Nida Dar and former international women cricketer Sukhan Faiz were among the 13 participants who took part in the Female Umpires induction course, which concluded on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan women’s team former captain Nida Dar and former international women cricketer Sukhan Faiz were among the 13 participants who took part in the Female Umpires induction course, which concluded on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to PCB, the four-day course that commenced on January 13, saw 13 female participants undergo basic training sessions, including an understanding of the laws of the game. On the final day, the participants took a written test and had one-on-one interviews.

Member of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza and PCB’s International Umpire Asif Yaqoob were the instructors of this course. Nida Dar: “It was a very important course as it helped me understand the laws of the game in a thorough manner.

Secondly, I wanted to be a role model for the young girls and inspire them to choose the field of umpiring. “The experiences shared by the elite panel umpires in the course were very valuable and will help us in the future.”

Ahsan Raza: “As instructors in the four-day course, we discussed playing conditions, laws and practical umpiring in today’s era. We had interactive practical sessions at the ground, and participants were provided knowledge about umpiring through video clips.”

Participants (in alphabetical order): Ammara Khan, Ayesha Farooq, Ayesha Shakoor, Fakhira Kazmi, Isma, Nida Dar, Quratulain, Sania Ashraf, Shumaila Naz, Sukhan Faiz, Sumaira Sajid, Zakia Gul and Zubaida Sattar.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore ICC PCB Young January Women

Recent Stories

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

4 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

12 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

7 minutes ago
 National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

2 minutes ago
 Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC ..

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

2 minutes ago
 LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

2 minutes ago
Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born ..

From Anfield to Asian Cup for China's England-born 'role model'

2 minutes ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

5 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports