Ex-skipper Nida Dar Part Of Female Umpires Induction Course
Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Pakistan women’s team former captain Nida Dar and former international women cricketer Sukhan Faiz were among the 13 participants who took part in the Female Umpires induction course, which concluded on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
According to PCB, the four-day course that commenced on January 13, saw 13 female participants undergo basic training sessions, including an understanding of the laws of the game. On the final day, the participants took a written test and had one-on-one interviews.
Member of ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza and PCB’s International Umpire Asif Yaqoob were the instructors of this course. Nida Dar: “It was a very important course as it helped me understand the laws of the game in a thorough manner.
Secondly, I wanted to be a role model for the young girls and inspire them to choose the field of umpiring. “The experiences shared by the elite panel umpires in the course were very valuable and will help us in the future.”
Ahsan Raza: “As instructors in the four-day course, we discussed playing conditions, laws and practical umpiring in today’s era. We had interactive practical sessions at the ground, and participants were provided knowledge about umpiring through video clips.”
Participants (in alphabetical order): Ammara Khan, Ayesha Farooq, Ayesha Shakoor, Fakhira Kazmi, Isma, Nida Dar, Quratulain, Sania Ashraf, Shumaila Naz, Sukhan Faiz, Sumaira Sajid, Zakia Gul and Zubaida Sattar.
APP/ijz
