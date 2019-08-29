UrduPoint.com
Ex-South American Football Boss, Mired In FIFA Scandal, Dies

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

Former South American football chief Nicolas Leoz, a key suspect in the huge FIFA corruption scandal investigated by the US Justice Department, has died aged 90 in Asuncion, medical sources said

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Former South American football chief Nicolas Leoz, a key suspect in the huge FIFA corruption scandal investigated by the US Justice Department, has died aged 90 in Asuncion, medical sources said.

The United States had sought to extradite the Paraguayan -- one of the most powerful men in South American football -- to face trial over alleged bribery and money laundering but his lawyers frustrated all attempts to do so, citing his frail health.

He died of heart failure in hospital on Wednesday, medical sources and local media reported in Paraguay.

Leoz had been under house arrest in Asuncion in connection with the scandal and was suspected of receiving millions of Dollars in bribes in exchange for marketing and tv rights for games.

In November 2017, a court in Paraguay ruled that the former president of the Confederation of South American Football (CONMEBOL) could be extradited to face trial in the United States, pending a medical board being set up to evaluate his health.

