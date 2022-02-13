UrduPoint.com

Ex-Sports Minister KP Syed Aqil Shah Elected As President KPOA For 4th Times In A Row

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Ex-Sports Minister KP Syed Aqil Shah elected as President KPOA for 4th times in a row

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Former sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah has been re-elected for the fourth consecutive times in a row as the President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association in an election meeting held at PUTA Hall here.

He has been the president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association three times before. Pervez Khan and Manzoor Hussain performed the duties of the Election Commission. Out of 71 votes, 68 votes were polled. Syed Aqil Shah got 54 votes and his opponent Khurshid Khan got 14 votes only.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Butt was elected as Secretary General with 48 votes while his opponent Shahid Shinwari got 20 votes. Amjad Khan was elected joint secretary with 47 votes while his opponent Kifayat Ullah Khan got 21 votes.

Sarah Nisar was elected to the post of Associate Women Secretary with 48 votes. Her opponent Hajira Sarwar got 17 votes. Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman, Rehmat Gul Afridi, Tariq Pervez, Murtaza Bangash elected as Vice President while Dr Muhammad Tahir elected as Senior Vice President.

Arbab Naseer Ahmed elected as Finance Secretary, Tahseenullah, Umar Ayaz and Mohammad Mohsin Kamal have already been elected unopposed as Associate Secretaries, Akhtar Ali Shah, Mohammad Saleem and Rizwanul Haq Razi, Safina Babar and Miss Shahnaz Kamal Babar have been elected as Executive Members.

The papers of Faqir Mohammad for the post, Shiraz Mohammad for the post of Treasurer, Sultan Syed Ali Shah and Noorzada for the post of Associate Secretary General, Inamullah Gandapur, Matiullah Khan, Irshad Ahmed and Saba Mehboob for the post of Executive were rejected earlier on.

The candidates whose papers were rejected were in the opposition group of Syed Aqil Shah and were disqualified using various unfair means.

Athletics, cycling, football, judo, swimming and golf associations did not vote. The Cycling Federation is in dispute with the Olympic Association. FIFA has suspended Pakistan Football Federation and likewise the same with the provincial football association. The Golf Association did not send nominations until the deadline and they could not be allowed to cast their vote.

>