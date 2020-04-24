UrduPoint.com
Ex-tennis Champion Bob Hewitt Freed On Parole

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Former tennis champion Bob Hewitt on Friday walked out of jail after he was granted parole, the South African correctional services ministry said.

Australia-born Hewitt was convicted in May 2015 of criminal charges .

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment and has been incarcerated at a jail in the coastal Eastern Cape province.

Hewitt, 80, served the minimum sentence period required before he was considered for parole.

"We can confirm the parole placement and the parolee is now home," the ministryspokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told AFP.

