Ex-Test cricketer Saleem Jaffer joined High Performance Women Camp in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Head of the Junior Selection Committee and former Test cricketer pacer Saleem Jaffer Monday joined the ongoing High Performance Women Cricket Camp at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Saleem Jaffer remained there with the players and exchanges different tips with the women bowlers during the camp. The main focus of the camp is on mutual matches in order to monitor each and every player performance.

The camp, named after the high performances, has been based on focus of individual players performance as well besides working on improving other skills and abilities of the players during the training camp.

Head Coach Mark Collins, hailing from New Zealand, batting coach Iqbal Imam, Trainer Jamal Hussain Team-A coach Shahid Anwar, local coach Waqar Orakzai and Team Manager Aisha Jalil are there during the camp and performing their respective duties.

Former National Junior Selection Committee member Ismailia Iqbal, a former fast bowler Saleem Jaffer and women selection committee members were also there by giving special focus on various skill improvement drills like throwing, underarm throwing, and over arm throwing, close throw, and long throw, catches drills, throwback and wicket keeping.

There were also drills of warm-ups besides improving physical fitness of the players for tough condition. It has been focused that the camp would be a regular feature so to update much of the women players for future challenges against tough international teams.

The batting and fielding coaches along with trainer have their separate sessions and all the players part of the High Performance Camp went through batting, bowling, fielding in different sessions. Saleem Jaffer while commenting on this occasion said that they have targeted the batting and bowling along with physical fitness.

He said errors have been removing in the bowling and batting with more focus on physical fitness so that the players could be able to face tough challenges against strong teams of the world in the women cricket.

He said trials matches is the other area where players performance data compilation continued in order to monitor each and every player in the target matches on dialing basis besides conducting net practice.

Coaching are using both cemented, ground and turf pitches in, order to remove the flaws if found in bowling and batting, he added.

Former pacer Saleem Jaffer, who is also a member of the National Junior Selection Committee, has different bowling sessions with the bowlers and monitored the start, run-up and delivery of ball on the pitch for the short-pitch, and good length deliveries. He imparted valuable tips to the players during their bowling session.

Manager Shaukat Gul Jadoon and the entire management were there by supporting the women cricketers to ensure a conducive environment of training in a picturesque Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.