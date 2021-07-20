UrduPoint.com
Ex-Test Player Rikki Clarke To Retire After 20-year Career

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:51 PM

Former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke is to retire at the end of the domestic cricket season after a 20-year career

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke is to retire at the end of the domestic cricket season after a 20-year career.

Clarke, a multiple County Championship winner, won two Test caps and made 20 one-day international appearances for England.

The 39-year-old started his career at Surrey and also played for Derbyshire and Warwickshire before returning to the Oval in 2017.

"When I started as a professional back in 2000 I could have only dreamt of the career that was to follow," said Clarke.

"Making my List A debut in 2001 and first-class debut in 2002 started my long journey in the professional game.

"A particular highlight of mine will always be my ODI and Test debuts in 2003. To represent my country 22 times can never be taken away and memories that I will look back on with immense pride. Of course I would have loved to have played more but it just wasn't meant to be."Clarke made his announcement with 17,750 runs, 795 wickets and 587 catches to his name in the county game.

