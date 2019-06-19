Ex-UEFA Chief Platini Freed From French Custody: AFP
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The banned ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini was freed from French custody Wednesday, an AFP journalist said, after several hours of questioning in connection with a criminal investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
"He is no longer in custody," William Bourdon, the lawyer of the French football legend, said shortly before 1:00 am. There had been "a lot of fuss over nothing", he added.