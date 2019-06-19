UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-UEFA Chief Platini Freed From French Custody: AFP

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Ex-UEFA chief Platini freed from French custody: AFP

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The banned ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini was freed from French custody Wednesday, an AFP journalist said, after several hours of questioning in connection with a criminal investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

"He is no longer in custody," William Bourdon, the lawyer of the French football legend, said shortly before 1:00 am. There had been "a lot of fuss over nothing", he added.

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

9 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

8 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.