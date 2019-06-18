UrduPoint.com
Ex-UEFA President Detained In France Amid Probe Into World Cup 2022 Host Bids - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Ex-UEFA President Detained in France Amid Probe Into World Cup 2022 Host Bids - Reports

Former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini was detained in France on Tuesday by the anti-corruption branch of the criminal police, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini was detained in France on Tuesday by the anti-corruption branch of the criminal police, local media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Platini was detained as part of the investigation into attribution of the right to host the World Cup 2022 to Qatar.

The former UEFA chief was reportedly summoned to the police office in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre and detained when he appeared there.

More Stories From Sports

