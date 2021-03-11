UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Youth Soccer Official Pleads Guilty In Visa Fraud Conspiracy - Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A former official for a US youth soccer organization pleaded guilty to visa fraud conspiracy, the Justice Department said in a release.

"The former Chief Operating Officer of Global Premier Soccer (GPS), a now defunct youth soccer organization formerly based in Waltham, Mass., was charged today in connection with a wide-ranging visa fraud conspiracy," the release said on Wednesday.

From 2016 to 2019, the release said, Justin Capell and his co-conspirators submitted fraudulent petitions to immigration officials on behalf of at least seven professional soccer teams to secure visas for GPS's foreign coaching staff.

Capell faces a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, the release added.

According to the US Federal criminal law, the conspirators are presumed innocent unless and until, proven guilty.

More Stories From Sports

