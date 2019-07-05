Ex-Vice President lauded FIFA-AFC Facts Finding Committee decisions

Ex-Vice President Pakistan Football Federation and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Syed Zahir Ali Shah Wednesday lauded the decision of the FIFA-AFC Row in Football ends soon, FIFA body to conduct free, fair, fresh election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Ex-Vice President Pakistan Football Federation and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association Syed Zahir Ali Shah Wednesday lauded the decision of the FIFA-AFC Row in Football ends soon, FIFA body to conduct free, fair, fresh election.

Talking to APP, Zahir Ali Shah said it is a big achievement that the world governance body (FIFA) at least accepted the stance adopted by us to bring the football of Pakistan back on the real track, a track of progress and safeguard the futures of thousands of youngsters.

Announcing a normalization committee supervised by another nominee of FIFA would certainly help in ending the row that badly damaged Pakistan's football and we are struggling at the bottom.

He said the facts finding committee of FIFA-AFC visited Pakistan and after thoroughly watching and discussion being made about football had given the report to immediately conduct the election through announced normalizing committee of five members announced by FIFA-AFC. There is no interference whatsoever of the old pundits claiming about their role.

With such steps, he said, the row in football of two parallel bodies of the Pakistan Football Federation would be ending once for all and certainly the game of football would prosperous in Pakistan. The Normalization Committee have the mandate of conducting free, fair and transparent election before conducting a comprehensive scrutiny about football clubs in Pakistan.

Due to the war of power football has been suffered badly and the players associated with the game have no option earlier on but to site and watch, he said, adding Pakistan has slipped to all time low in the world football ranking.

About the letter issued by FIFA-AFC, it says, the FIFA-AFC Commission forwarded the report to Member Associations Committee (MAC) on the matter and certainly after announcing of the normalization committee, it is expected that the same body would conduct free, fair and transparent election, a gigantic task, in around eight months time, Syed Zahir Ali Shah said.

He also appreciated Engr. Syed Ishfaq Hussain for his efforts in bringing football again on the track of progress and showed the actual happens to the FIFA-AFC Facts Finding Committee. He also lauded Pakistan Olympic Association for writing a letter to FIFA-AFC to expedite in issuing of report of the Facts Finding Committee.

It is certainly historical steps taken by FIFA-AFC mission for announcing a normalization committee with certain mandates only to run the affairs of football in Pakistan in an appropriate way wherein players associated with this game should be protected with zeal and spirit.

The normalization committee will act as an electoral committee whole decision are final and binding, and note of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandates as a members of the normalization committee has been revoked or that they resign from their position, he said, while commenting on the letter issued by FIFA General Secretary.

The specified period of the time during which the normalization committee shall perform its functions shall expire as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks but no later than nine months after its members have been officials appointed by FIFA, he said.

The exact date for the normalization committee to complete its mandate will be communicated by the FIFA administration once its members have been identified, he concluded.