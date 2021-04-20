UrduPoint.com
Ex-Wales Scrum-half Peel Back To Scarlets As Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:59 AM

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Dwayne Peel is to return to the Scarlets as head coach, it was announced Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Dwayne Peel is to return to the Scarlets as head coach, it was announced Monday.

The 39-year-old Peel, who started his playing career with the Llanelli-based region, will leave Irish province Ulster, where he has been an assistant coach.

Peel, capped 76 times by Wales, had signed a three-year contract with Scarlets' Welsh and Pro14 rivals Cardiff Blues to become their assistant coach.

The Blues, however, have now released him from that deal, which was meant to start in July.

Peel's return ahead of the 2021/22 season will see current head coach Glenn Delaney become the Scarlets' director of rugby.

Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack said: "Dwayne's outstanding playing career speaks for itself, but he has also become a widely-respected coach during spells with Bristol and more recently Ulster.

"Dwayne's appointment is part of our long-term planning to further strengthen our team off the field, and I am sure everyone associated with the Scarlets will be excited by what he will bring."The Blues, meanwhile, have announced Matt Sherratt will rejoin them as an assistant coach from English Premiership club Worcester Warriors.

Blues chief executive Richard Holland told the side's website the return of Sherratt had brought about "a perfect solution to a situation that was far from ideal".

