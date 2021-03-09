Ex-Wallabies centre Giteau joins US club LA Giltinis

Former Australia playmaker Matt Giteau has signed a one-year contract with US franchise Los Angeles Giltinis, the Major League Rugby (MLR) side announced

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Australia playmaker Matt Giteau has signed a one-year contract with US franchise Los Angeles Giltinis, the Major League Rugby (MLR) side announced.

Giteau, 38, who made the last of his 103 Test appearances in 2016, joins the Giltinis for their first season in MLR.

"The LA Giltinis are delighted to announce a signing coup with rugby superstar Matt Giteau bringing his trophy-winning ways to Los Angeles," the team said in a statement.

"Wooing Australia's three-time World Cup star on a one-season deal adds a huge marquee name to the Giltinis' already-impressive roster of players from seven countries." Giteau will feature alongside fellow former Wallaby Adam Ashley-Cooper and ex-Canada winger DTH van der Merwe for the outfit named after a cocktail.

Twice a Rugby World Cup runner-up (2003 and 2015), Giteau has played with the Brumbies and the Western Force in his home country as well as France's Toulon and most recently with Suntory Sungoliath in Japan.

"New chapter, new challenge... really excited to be joining the @Giltinis for the upcoming @usmlr season," Giteau tweeted.

"To be honest, I felt a bit unfulfilled with the way things ended in Japan and it made me think that just retiring because of 'age' was selling myself a bit short," he said in the statement.

"Like everyone, I felt that moment this year when sport was taken away (because of the pandemic) so I got excited with the LA offer and realised you are a long time retired."The MLR's 12-team campaign which includes one from Canada is set to start on March 20 as the Giltinis head to New England Free Jacks.