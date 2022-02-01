UrduPoint.com

Ex-Wallabies Fly-half Harris Exits Pau Early After Injury Nightmare

Former Wallabies fly-half Mike Harris has brought his two-year contract with Pau to a premature end after an injury-plagued year-and-a-half in south-western France, the Top 14 side announced on Tuesday

Harris and Pau "have mutually agreed to end their collaboration early" the club said in a statement with the contract expiring on June 30, 2022.

"Harris's adventure in Pau was unfortunately marked by numerous and serious injuries which have prevented him from taking full part in our sports project," the club said.

"Despite everything, we wish him the best for the future and to flourish in his new life." Harris had penned a two-year deal in July 2020 after two seasons in Japan with the Toshiba Brave Lupus.

The 33-year-old, who won 10 caps from 2011-2014 and played Super Rugby with the Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels, had been hoping to reproduce his successful time in France with Lyon from 2016-2018.

In 45 games with Lyon, Harris scored 158 points.

But he was crippled by pain in his Achilles tendons and forced to undergo surgery.

After several relapses, Harris had to wait a year to return to the pitch, entering the game in December in the Challenge Cup against London Irish, his only match this season and therefore his last appearance with Pau.

The versatile player featured just 22 minutes in the European Challenge and just four games last season in all competitions.

Pau are currently ninth in the Top 14.

